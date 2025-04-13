Apricot blossom festival begins in Kargil with colourful celebrations

Kargil, April 12: The picturesque Apricot Blossom Festival 2025, locally known as Chuli Mendoq, kicked off with a vibrant inaugural ceremony at Sanjaq village in Kargil. Organized by the Department of Tourism, Kargil, the festival will run until April 21, covering a host of scenic locations including Garkone, Hardass, Shilikchey, Gongma Minji, and Karkitchhu.

The opening ceremony was graced by Deputy Commissioner and CEO of LAHDC Kargil, Shrikant Suse, as the chief guest, with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Imteeaz Kacho, as the guest of honour. Both officials highlighted the importance of such cultural festivals in boosting tourism and preserving the region’s rich heritage.

In his address, DC Shrikant Suse emphasized the immense tourism potential of Kargil and reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening the tourism infrastructure. He noted that festivals like these not only showcase the natural beauty of the region but also bring attention to its vibrant traditions and warm hospitality.

ADC Kargil Imteeaz Kacho lauded the efforts of the Tourism Department and encouraged visiting tourists to serve as ambassadors for Kargil, spreading awareness about the destination in their own regions.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from local artists, school children, villagers, tourists, video bloggers, and government officials. A series of cultural performances lit up the occasion, while stalls displaying local produce and handicrafts added to the festive atmosphere.

This year’s edition of the Apricot Blossom Festival marks an expansion from previous seasons, with more villages added to the calendar of events. The festival will conclude on May 4 at Tar village, which was recently recognized as India’s Best Tourism Village (2024) under the Responsible Tourism category by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

The festival has been inspired by Meghalaya’s Cherry Blossom Festival and aims to position April as a prime month for tourism in Ladakh—traditionally overshadowed by the summer months. As one of the leading apricot-producing regions in the country, Ladakh turns into a breathtaking canvas of pink and white blooms during spring, offering a unique visual and cultural treat for visitors.

By promoting eco-tourism and sustainable travel, the Apricot Blossom Festival 2025 is not only celebrating the natural bounty of Ladakh but also empowering local communities through tourism.