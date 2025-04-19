Sufi teachings completely reject any kind of violence, discrimination: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday addressed the Sufi Conference ‘Noor-e-Sama’ on Sufism and Universal Peace at SKICC Srinagar.

Addressing the conference, Sinha said, “Sufism is the most powerful force for peace & harmony in society. Sufism means a way of life. It is a bond of love with the whole and a loving relationship with God. Sufism is ultimate art of removing divisions & bringing hearts closer.”

“Sufism emphasises inner purification, love, and deep relationship with the divine. Its ultimate aim is to foster the awakening in the society and promote compassion and interconnectedness. The journey on this path has the potential to unite people across backgrounds”, he said.

Sinha said, “Sufi teachings completely reject any kind of violence and discrimination. Sufi teaching is a counterforce to extremist ideology and its mystical traditions through poetry, music and other creative expressions will strengthen counter-radicalisation efforts.”