Breaking

Sufi teachings completely reject any kind of violence, discrimination: LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday addressed the Sufi Conference ‘Noor-e-Sama’ on Sufism and Universal Peace at SKICC Srinagar.

Addressing the conference, Sinha said, “Sufism is the most powerful force for peace & harmony in society. Sufism means a way of life. It is a bond of love with the whole and a loving relationship with God. Sufism is ultimate art of removing divisions & bringing hearts closer.”

“Sufism emphasises inner purification, love, and deep relationship with the divine. Its ultimate aim is to foster the awakening in the society and promote compassion and interconnectedness. The journey on this path has the potential to unite people across backgrounds”, he said.

Sinha said, “Sufi teachings completely reject any kind of violence and discrimination. Sufi teaching is a counterforce to extremist ideology and its mystical traditions through poetry, music and other creative expressions will strengthen counter-radicalisation efforts.”

You Might Also Like

Age limit of 32 is discriminatory; raise it to 35 for fair Competition : Naeem Akhtar

J&K DGP announces Rs 10 lakh reward for information related to latest killings of labourer, police personnel in Kashmir

Dr Mohd Ashraf is new director SKIMS Soura

Press Club of Kashmir holds first interactive session with Kashmir media persons 

49 seats go to polls in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections today; Electoral battles to test influence of some famous political dynasties

Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Abdullah reviews progress of EoDB for compliance reduction, Sets targets for reform implementation
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah reviews progress of EoDB for compliance reduction, Sets targets for reform implementation
Breaking
Police attach property worth lakhs under NDPS Act in Bandipora 
Breaking
5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan; Tremors felt across Kashmir
Breaking
PM Modi to visit Saudi Arabia from April 22-23
Developing Story