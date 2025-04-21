Developing Story

LG Manoj Sinha lauds DC Kupwara for winning PM’s Excellence Award

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, has been conferred with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration under the category Holistic Development of Districts, marking a moment of pride for the district and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took to social media platform X on Monday to extend his congratulations. He wrote, “Congratulations to Ms. Ayushi Sudan @dckupwara on receiving the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration under the category Holistic Development of Districts. Your dedication & hard work is truly commendable and serve as an inspiration to others.”

The award recognizes outstanding public service and administrative innovation in delivering development goals at the grassroots level.

You Might Also Like

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day held across Kashmir

Notification issued for polls in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency

Six earthquakes hit Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in last 24 hours

J&K CM Omar Abdullah inaugurates Akhal-Kangan bridge in Ganderbal

India, Russia express deep concern on situation in Middle East, call for release of hostages

Share This Article
Previous Article Amritpal Singh assumes charge as SSP Anantnag
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Amritpal Singh assumes charge as SSP Anantnag
Breaking
Mirwaiz visits Budgam to offer condolences on the demise of Renowned Islamic Scholar Aga Syed Baqir Al-Moosavi
Breaking
Tulip Garden to be closed for public from April-24
Breaking
50 pilgrims from Gujarat are safe after a major landslide hit in J&K’s Ramban
Breaking