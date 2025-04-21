LG Manoj Sinha lauds DC Kupwara for winning PM’s Excellence Award

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, has been conferred with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration under the category Holistic Development of Districts, marking a moment of pride for the district and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took to social media platform X on Monday to extend his congratulations. He wrote, “Congratulations to Ms. Ayushi Sudan @dckupwara on receiving the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration under the category Holistic Development of Districts. Your dedication & hard work is truly commendable and serve as an inspiration to others.”

The award recognizes outstanding public service and administrative innovation in delivering development goals at the grassroots level.