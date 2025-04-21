CM Omar Abdullah assesses flash flood damage in Ramban’s Maroog

Ramban, April 21: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday visited Maroog in the Ramban district to assess the extensive damage caused by recent flash floods and landslides.

The Chief Minister travelled by road along the newly-cleared Banihal stretch of the highway and continued on foot to access the worst-affected areas.

Describing the scene as “deeply distressing,” Abdullah expressed concern over the scale of the devastation, which has left several families displaced and infrastructure severely damaged.

“Our administration is on the ground, working tirelessly to ensure the safety, relief, and rehabilitation of every affected family,” he stated. “We will leave no stone unturned in standing by our people during this difficult time.”

Rescue and relief operations are underway, with teams deployed to provide immediate support, medical aid, and temporary shelter to those impacted. Authorities are also assessing long-term rehabilitation measures as the region grapples with the aftermath of the natural disaster.