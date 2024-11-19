Srinagar Traffic Police launches WhatsApp helpline for reporting traffic violations

The Srinagar Traffic Police has launched a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number to allow citizens to report traffic violations directly.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the new initiative aims to address a range of traffic offences, including driving by minors, rash driving, negligent driving and other violations.

Locals have hailed the move, praising the authorities for their proactive step to improve road safety in the city.

Sahil, a local, said, “This is a welcome initiative. It will help control the reckless driving on our roads, especially by minors, which has been a growing concern.”

The WhatsApp helpline number: 96222 88255, operational round-the-clock, is expected to streamline the process for citizens to report traffic violations, making it easier for the police to take swift action.

“We are pleased to see the authorities taking these steps, and we hope that this will reduce accidents and prevent dangerous driving behaviours,” said another local.

An official from Srinagar Traffic Police told KNO that the locals support the initiative and receive WhatsApp messages. “Those who wish to call can contact the toll-free number already issued, 103, as it is the old number,” he said.

Notably, the helpline has been endorsed by senior officials, who encouraged citizens to utilise it to ensure safer streets for everyone. The launch of this helpline comes at a time when concerns about traffic violations in Srinagar have grown—(KNO)