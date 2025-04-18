Breaking

Labourer killed, two others injured after Cement mixture carrier fell over them in Shopian

A Labourer was killed while two others were injured after a cement mixture carrier fell over them in Pandit colony Area of Allowpora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

Officials told GNS that during a construction work on a newly double story building, a cement mixture carrier fell down from the floor over some labourers in Pandit Colony.

In this incident, one labourer was killed while as two others were injured. The injured were shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

