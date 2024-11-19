District Admin Srinagar reaches out to the fire victims of Gurupora Rainawari

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat a team of District Administration, Srinagar Tuesday evening visited Gurupora Rainawari area of the District to provide immediate assistance to the fire affected families whose houses were gutted in a massive fire incidents here today.

Immediate relief was sanctioned by Deputy commissioner Srinagar through the team of District Administration headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria provided to the affected families in the form of blankets, mattresses and kitchen sets, besides Rs 20 thousand to each affected families as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund.

The Team of District Administration Srinagar also expressed sympathy with the affected families on loss of property.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner has also directed the concerned authorities to assess the losses and make a comprehensive report for providing structure-wise financial assistance under SDRF to the affected families separately.

Meanwhile, in wake of ensuing winter season, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar has appealed to the General public to follow all precautionary measures while handling electric/electronic gadgets, LPG cylinders and other appliances being used for heating and cooking purposes to avoid such fire incidents.