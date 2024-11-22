Srinagar records season’s coldest night at minus 1.2 degree Celsius

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the season’s coldest night at minus 1.2 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperatures improved slightly in J&K parts while the season’s coldest night as recorded in Srinagar where the mercury settled at minus 1.2 degree Celsius.

At Qazigund, the mercury settled at minus 1.4 degree Celsius while in Pahalgam, it settled at minus 2.3 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort resort, recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree.

Pertinently, the weatherman has predicted dry weather conditions till November 23 in Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)