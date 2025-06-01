Bus crushes scooty rider to death in Qazigund

A scooty rider lost his life after he was hit by a bus near Qazigund Toll Plaza in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

An official told that the incident occurred when a bus bearing registration number JK02BB-1866, coming from Jammu, reached the Nayvug Tunnel area near the Toll Plaza Qazigund and collided with a scooty bearing registration number JK03N-2789.

He said the scooty rider, identified as Mohammad Yousuf Khan, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khan, a resident of Nodoora, Doru, died on the spot after coming under the bus.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further proceedings— (KNO)