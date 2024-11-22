PM Modi departs from Guyana, concluding historic three-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-nation tour, departing from Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday (local time) for Delhi.

The visit marked the final leg of a significant journey that began in Nigeria, continued in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, and concluded with a historic State visit to Guyana. This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in over 50 years.

During his time in Guyana, PM Modi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, engaging with leaders from the Caribbean region to strengthen India’s relations with CARICOM nations.

He also met Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad ‘Chan’ Santokhi on the sidelines of the summit, as well as leaders from many other nations among the likes of Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saint Lucia, reviewing the progress of the partnerships and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors.

The Prime Minister participated in various cultural and diplomatic engagements during his Guyana visit. On Thursday, he visited Saraswati Vidya Niketan Secondary School in Georgetown, where he interacted with students who welcomed him with bhajans and captivating Kathak dance performances.

The PM recalled his visit to the school, which was over two decades ago, appreciating the efforts of Swami Akasharananda ji and his team in inculcating traditional Indian values and culture in students and contributing towards their holistic education, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted earlier today.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the historic Promenade Gardens, a gesture symbolising India’s enduring commitment to the values of peace and non-violence.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali hosted a dinner in PM Modi’s honour, showcasing a vibrant display of cultural performances by the Guyanese community. The red carpet reception underscored the significance of the visit and the warm ties between the two nations.

Posting on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted saying, “A very warm & productive State visit to Guyana concludes. PM Narendra Modi emplanes for New Delhi.”

The three-nation tour showcased India’s growing global engagement, with pivotal discussions in Nigeria, active participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil, and reinforcing ties with the Caribbean during the historic Guyana visit. (ANI)