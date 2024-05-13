Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency marks second-highest voter participation since 1989: CEO P K Pole

Providing an overview of the polling conducted in the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir P.K Pole said that the polling percentage remained until 5 P.M. stood at 36 percent, marking the second-highest turnout since 1989.

He added that not even a single polling booth witnessed zero percent polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency.

“People voted in large numbers here. We are thankful to each and every person involved in making this democratic process a success,” said Pole while addressing media persons in Srinagar.

As per the data provided, the polling percentage until 5 P.M. stood at 36 percent, marking the second-highest turnout since 1989. The figures for previous years were shared as follows:

• 2019: 14.43%

• 2014: 25.86%

• 2009: 25.55%

• 2004: 18.57%

• 1999: 11.93%

• 1998: 30.06%

• 1996: 40.94%

Pole, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) correspondent, estimated the final polling percentage to be approximately 40 percent, noting the significant improvement in turnout compared to previous elections.

Highlighting the logistics involved, Pole mentioned that there were 2135 polling stations across 18 assembly segments. Over 8500 civil employees, along with police and CRPF personnel, double that number, worked tirelessly over the past two days to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

“We had special arrangements in place for females and aged persons, with every polling station under CCTV surveillance,” he added.

Regarding youth participation, Pole stated that there were 2 lakh registered youth voters, and 26 special polling stations were set up for migrants, with over 6 thousand migrant voters casting their ballots, contributing to a tentative poll percentage of 36 percent among migrant voters.

Pole also addressed preventive measures, emphasizing the overall peaceful conduct of the polls. “Preventive measures were taken only in cases where individuals had a criminal background or anti—national history, ensuring that polling stations remained incident-free,” he clarified.

Pole added that Srinagar recorded the lowest EVM replacement rate at 0.1 percent, while Jammu reported the highest at 3 percent.—(KNO)