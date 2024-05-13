BSF troops rescue stranded travelers in Gurez amid heavy snowfall

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed in Kashmir on Monday came to the rescue of a group of locals who found themselves stranded amidst heavy snowfall in Gurez.

Wth no time to spare, the BSF troops mobilized quickly, reaching out to the stranded individuals and providing them with essential aid. Transporting them to the BSF location, the troops ensured that the travelers received first aid and were sheltered in heated accommodations, shielding them from the harsh elements.

In a post on X, BSF Kashmir wrote, ” A group of locals who were returning from #Gurez got stranded due to heavy snowfall. The @BSF_Kashmir troops rescued all stranded travelers & took them to the BSF location for first aid & heated shelter. Further, #JKP helped travelers to resume their journey.”