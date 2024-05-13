DPAP will represent all, ensure Justice in Parliament: Azad

Chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has called out both the NC, PDP as products of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While addressing the crowd at Pahalgam, he reminded about their histories of forming governments in coalition with the BJP and questioned their commitment to genuine development.

Azad emphasized the lack of tangible progress under the NC and PDP regimes, asserting that they have little to show beyond empty promises and hollow slogans.

He criticized their failure to effectively address issues of development and governance, instead focusing on political posturing. Furthermore, he condemned the MPs of both parties for their alleged failure to vocally oppose the revocation of Article 370 in Parliament, accusing them of betraying the trust of the people they represent. He characterized their current actions as an attempt to deceive the public with false narratives and diversionary tactics.

He said, “Let me clarify, it was not me who served as a Minister in the BJP government; it was Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Omar Abdullah enjoyed six years of Chief Ministership, courtesy of my support and that of my MLAs. However, his tenure was marred by failure, pushing Kashmir backwards into a cycle of violence and stagnation instead of progress. The people of Kashmir are well aware of their rule, and they will not be fooled again. Their style of politics revolves around exploitation. Today, the people are suffering due to the skyrocketing electricity fees. We must address these pressing issues and prioritize the welfare of the people over political gamesmanship.

He further said, “I have a track record of delivering tangible results. I established a medical college in Anantnag, Kulgam district, and even in Ganderbal, where the NC traditionally held sway, I prioritized development. My agenda has always been centered on progress and development. I have never misled the people; I speak the truth and stand by my convictions. My commitment to the welfare and advancement of the people remains unwavering.”

Title: Azad Criticizes Government’s Governance, Pledges to Prioritize People’s Needs Ghulam Nabi Azad strongly criticized the current government’s failure to effectively govern, particularly in managing the complexities of such a sensitive state and garnering the support of the people. He emphasized the need to win the hearts of the people through genuine engagement and responsive governance. Azad outlined key priorities for his party, stating that if they were to form the government, their focus would be on addressing the pressing needs of the people, such as job creation, development initiatives, and ensuring reliable electricity and power supply as crucial areas for attention. He said, “If we are entrusted with forming the government, our foremost priority will be to win the hearts of the Kashmiri people, who have long felt alienated. We are committed to providing opportunities through job creation, business schemes, and implementing developmental projects. The desire for change and progress resonates deeply among the people, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver on these aspirations, given our clear track record of effective governance and meaningful progress.” Among others who were present on the ocassion were, Adv Saleem Parray candidate, Mohd Yousef Gorsi Chairman DDC, Salman Nizami Chief Spokesperson, Shuby Jaan and others.(KNS)