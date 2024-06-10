Jammu

SMVDU Faculty interacts with Kashmir University Design Your Degree Team

Katra, June 09: The Design Your Degree (DYD) Faculty Team from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) recently engaged in a dynamic and insightful interaction with Faculty Mentors and Students from Kashmir University (KU).
This collaborative session marks a significant step in advancing innovative educational practices under the national policy of NEP-2020. Key figures from Kashmir University Main Campus, including Prof. Khursheed Butt, Dean College Development Council; Prof. M. Tariq Banday, Director of IoT, Zakura; and Prof. Syeda Afshana, Academic Coordinator of DYD, were present alongside other faculty mentors.
Representing SMVDU were Dr. Sharada M. Potukuchi, the Nodal Officer, accompanied by Team Members from 9 different Schools namely, Dr. Sumeet Gupta, I/c Examination, Dr. Rashi Taggar, Dr. Isha Malhotra, Dr. Meenakshi Gupta, Dr. Sandeep Bhougal, Dr. Mir Irfan ul-Haq, Dr. Madhu Mangal Chaturvedi, Dr. Pankaj Biswas and Dr. Sudesh Kumar. The KU team highlighted the unique features of their DYD program, which emphasize enhanced student engagement, interdisciplinary learning, practical skill development, and adaptability.
This program spans eight semesters, employing a unique pedagogy that replaces traditional exams with continuous project-based assessments.
Students during their face-to-face interaction expressed their satisfaction with the program, noting increased enthusiasm and influence among peers to join the initiative. They shared their excitement about the continuous assessment model, which allows for real-time application of skills and knowledge. Both teams expressed their gratitude to Prof.
Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, for facilitating this valuable and insightful interaction. The team was motivated by SMVDU Vice Chancellor Prof. Pragati Kumar, who believes that these interactions are part of a meticulous preparation for the launch of SMVDU’s own four-year DYD program from the Academic Session 2024-25 onwards. Applications are now open for this innovative Bachelor’s program, which aims to provide students with the opportunity to explore their talents and make a societal impact.
The program promises holistic development through exposure to diverse fields of Engineering, Sciences, Humanities and management while providing hands-on training and multiple exit options.

 

