Tourism Directorate Jmu hosts devotional, cultural night at Jhiri Mela

Jammu, Nov 17: The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with the District Administration Jammu on Sunday organised a spectacular Devotional and Cultural Night as part of the ongoing Jhiri Mela 2024.

The event featured mesmerizing performances by renowned artists Lakhwinder Wadali, Ravi Raghuvanshi and Sonali Dogra, besides artists from JKAACL, who captivated the audience with their soulful melodies and vibrant cultural presentations.

Earlier in the day, the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha, paid obeisance to Shri Baba Jitto Ji, honoring his enduring legacy of devotion and sacrifice.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with thousands of attendees celebrating the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu. It provided a vibrant platform to showcase local talent alongside celebrated artists, reinforcing the cultural ethos of the region.

Prominent dignitaries gracing the occasion included DDC Chairman Jammu, Bharat Bhushan, MLA Marh Surinder Bhagat, Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai, and Joint Director Tourism Sunaina Sharma Mehta, who were the special guests of the evening.

Also present were Deputy Director Tourism Jammu Savita Chauhan, SDM Marh Ather Amin Zargar, Deputy Secretary I&C Ajay Salan and Additional SP Brijesh Sharma, who added to the grandeur of the event.

Adding a special touch to the evening, souvenirs crafted by Jammu Tourism were presented to singer Lakhwinder Wadali by Joint Director Tourism, Sunaina Sharma Mehta.

Expressing his gratitude, Lakhwinder Wadali wholeheartedly thanked the Tourism Department for inviting him to be part of the event. In his message, he said, “It is an honor to perform at such a significant occasion. I invite everyone to come to Jammu, witness its grand beauty, pay obeisance to Shri Baba Jitto Ji, and explore the region’s religious and other prominent destinations.”