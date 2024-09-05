SKUAST organises workshop for rural business and service hub beneficiaries

Srinagar, Sep 04: A three-day workshop entitled “Rural Business and Service Hubs: Strategies for Successful Startups” was successfully inaugurated as part of Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) Project on “Strengthening Agricultural Marketing in UT of J&K”.

The event was organized by the Institute of Business and Policy Research (IBPR) at SKUAST-K in collaboration with the Directorate of Horticulture, Planning, and Marketing, Agriculture Production Department, GoJK.

The event commenced with an interaction between the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K and the RBSH beneficiaries. Prof. F. A. Shaheen, Course Director and Principal Investigator of HADP project on Agricultural Marketing, emphasized the importance of strengthening the input and service delivery sector and highlighted the role of each business & service hub start-up in ensuring the growth and sustainability of farming sector besides generating the employment opportunities.

He further stated that regular follow-ups with the beneficiaries would be conducted, and additional participants would be included as the project progresses.

Prof. S. H. Baba, Head of IBPR, expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor for his efforts in positioning SKUAST-K as a leader in the development of agriculture and allied sectors. Prof. S. A. Wani, Dean, Faculty of Horticulture, SKUAST-K, provided insights into the inception of the RBSH scheme and presented case studies on its formation, encouraging participants to work diligently towards establishing these hubs, given their proven success in other states of India.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganie, in his keynote address highlighting the strategic role of SKUAST-K in the advancement of the agricultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir. He outlined the roadmap followed by SKUAST-K in the formation of the HADP and discussed the project’s impact on empowering farmers, particularly those in remote areas. He underscored the role of RBSHs in providing essential services to these farmers and emphasized the significance of Knowledge and Kisan Khidmat Ghar (KKGs) in creating employment opportunities for others. He also stressed the importance of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth of J&K.