Unidentified body recovered from River in South Kashmir’s Shopian

An unidentified dead body was recovered from the river Ranbiara in Bohrihalan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday morning.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that locals spotted the unidentified body in Ranbiara following which they informed the local police unit who arrived at the spot soon after.

He said that the body was shifted to a hospital for identification and other legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation and are working to ascertain the identity of the body—(KNO)