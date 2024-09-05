IUST engineering students gain industry insights at Northern Railways Banihal

Awantipora, Sep 04: The Department of Electrical Engineering, as a part of the Industry Connect initiative, arranged a visit of Electrical Engineering students to the Northern Railways at Banihal. During the visit, the students were exposed to first-hand live operation of various electrical equipment managed through the advanced controlling systems of PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition). The hands-on exposure to these technologies enabled the students to grasp the intricacies of industrial automation and the importance of precise control in railway operations.

A significant highlight of the visit was the tour inside one of the tunnels, where the students were introduced to the various safety and operational equipment installed. The exposure provided insight into the critical systems that ensure the smooth functioning and safety within the tunnel, such as ventilation systems, fire detection and suppression mechanisms, and emergency communication setups. This experience provided an overview about the stringent safety standards to be maintained in high-risk environments.