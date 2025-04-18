Six firefighters injured as massive fire erupts in Srinagar’s Bemina

Arif Khan

A massive fire broke out on Friday evening in Gousia Colony, Bemina, triggering a swift and large-scale response from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

As per Officials, The call was received at 19:19 hours, with the first fire units mobilized by 19:20.A total of nine fire tenders were pressed into service from multiple fire stations across Srinagar, including:Fire Headquarter bemina Fire Station Veer Chatabal Fire Station Safa Kadal, Fire Station Syed Hameed Pora, Fire Station Rawalpora.

“Firefighters battled the blaze under intense and hazardous conditions. During the firefighting operation, six personnel, including a senior officer, were injured”, they said.

The injured have been identified as:Zorawar Singh, Divisional Fire Officer (DFO), Fire Headquarters, Fireman Ishfaq Ahmad, Fireman Waseem Ahmad Ganaie, Fireman Bashir Ahmad Ahangar, Fireman Javaid Baba, Fireman Sahil.

All injured personnel were promptly administered medical treatment. The fire has since been brought under control, and a cooling operation is underway.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of property damage.