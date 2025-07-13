BreakingKashmir

JKNC senior leader Salman Sagar slams Police for ‘Mockery of Democracy’ on Martyrs’ day observance

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Senior JKNC leader and MLA Hazratbal, Salman Sagar, on Sunday condemned the police administration for “making a mockery of democracy” by preventing tributes to the July 13 martyrs.

In a statement issued here, he said ” We strongly condemn the police administration for making a mockery of democracy by preventing us from paying tributes to the heroes of July 13th.”

Sagar said for 80 years, we have honoured their legacy and today’s detentions & curbs on our movement reveal the true mindset of the LG admin.

“We are unable to fathom this undemocratic modus operandi. What objective does the police administration hope to achieve by targeting elected representatives & stifling our fundamental democratic rights,” he said.

Sagar further said that they condemn unlawful detention & ban on all political activities on martyrs day irrespective of parties leaders belong.

