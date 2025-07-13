Work on Megha-Budhal-Mahore-Gool road in full swing, to boost connectivity across Pir Panjal region

The Megha Budhal-Mahore-Gool road project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri is progressing at a rapid pace under the supervision of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), specifically the 31 BRTF (Border Roads Task Force).

BRO Commanding Officer Major Aditya Sharma said, “Road construction work is going on in full swing. We are constructing a total of 114 km of road. It contains a total of 4 packages. Currently, packages 1 and 2 are in full swing. Out of 114 km, the 50th km work is ongoing, and this will soon be a double-lane national highway. We aim to complete all work as soon as possible and in accordance with specific requirements.”

Highlighting the challenges, Major Sharma added, “Constructing roads in a hilly area is very risky. The weather is always bad, and we also have to take care of our employees’ lives. We have to cut down the tall mountains. It is certainly risky to work in a place like this; however, no work is difficult if we’re determined.”

The agency engaged in the project has deployed heavy machinery and a large workforce to push forward despite the tough terrain. The road, which traverses some of the most rugged areas in the Pir Panjal region, is considered an engineering feat and a catalyst for socio-economic transformation.

“This project will lead to significant progress,” Sharma said, adding, “It will promote tourism, reduce travel time, and benefit the region in many ways.”

Ashwini Sharma, a worker engaged in the project, said, “It’s challenging to build a road in such hilly areas, but we are happy that because this work will benefit many. Earlier, it took us about 5-6 hours to reach home. Now, with this road, it will take just two.”

“Importantly, we would like to thank the Government of India for this initiative. We are proud of our government; this work has given us employment,” he added.

Earlier a narrow single-lane track that often got blocked during the rainy season, the road is now being widened to ensure smooth and uninterrupted vehicular movement.

Once completed, the Megha-Budhal-Mahore-Gool road will serve as a shorter and more efficient route connecting Rajouri, Budhal, Gool, Ramban, and Reasi. This will reduce travel time and improve connectivity across the Pir Panjal belt.

The project has already become a source of employment for thousands of local youth, including engineers, machine operators, drivers, helpers, and labourers. Moreover, four major bridges are also being constructed along the route, which will further enhance the reliability and connectivity of this corridor.

Locals and stakeholders have widely lauded the efforts of the BRO and private agencies for undertaking this crucial project, which is transforming the region’s developmental landscape. Upon completion, the road is expected to undergo a revolutionary transformation, enhancing tourism, trade, and accessibility for remote communities across the region. (ANI)