Missing Srinagar boy’s body recovered from Jhelum after 3 days

Body of a minor boy who had gone missing three days ago was recovered from the river Jhelum in the Noorbagh area of Srinagar on Monday morning, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the boy had gone missing on May 22 from Noorbagh, Srinagar, following which the SDRF and other rescuers launched a search operation.

He said that his body was recovered from the river near Chochen Faqeer, Takanwaripora Noorbagh.

“The body was spotted by sand diggers and they informed the police. He was identified as Innayat Ahmed Ganie alias Anees (13), son of Gh Mohammad Ganie of Palapora, Goripora,” he said—(KNO)