Over 10 Amarnath pilgrims injured after 3 Yatra vehicles collide in Kulgam

Agencies
Over ten Amarnath pilgrims were injured after three vehicles collided during a Yatra convoy movement in the Khudwani area of Kulgam along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said.

An official told that a convoy heading towards Baltal met with an accident near Tachloo crossing on the highway when three buses collided with each other.

He said more than ten people sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A doctor at Qaimoh Hospital told KNO that around nine injured pilgrims were given first aid at a nearby facility and later shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag.

“All of them have sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition. They were referred to GMC for further medical treatment and necessary formalities,” the doctor said—(KNO)

“Guess they were trying to get somebody else elected” Donald Trump questions 21 Million USD fund for India voter turnout
“Wake up and smell the coffee”: EAM Jaishankar slams Pak FM Bhutto on abrogation of Article 370 in J&K
Secy DMRRR inspects work on KP employees’ quarters
Festive mood eludes Pulwama’s ‘Choodi Bazaar’
Two cross-border narco smugglers held in Srinagar, 11.089 Kgs of Heroin worth Rs 70 cr seized: Police
