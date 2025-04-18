Developing Story

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and Gusty winds expected across J&K in next 6-8 hours: MeT

RK Online Desk
The Meteorological Department in Srinagar has issued a weather alert warning of moderate to intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across many areas of Jammu and Kashmir over the next 6 to 8 hours.

Officials have urged residents to stay indoors and exercise extreme caution as the region braces for potentially severe weather conditions. “High-intensity rainfall at isolated places may lead to localized flash floods,” the MeT office said in a statement.

The department has advised the public to avoid venturing out unnecessarily and to stay in safe shelters during this period of intense weather activity.

Authorities are on alert, and emergency services are being prepped to respond to any weather-related incidents. Travelers and those living near streams or in low-lying areas have been specifically warned to remain vigilant.

Stay inside and stay safe.

