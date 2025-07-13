LG Sinha distributes appointment letters among NoKs of terror victims

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday distributed appointment letters among the NoKs of terrorism victims.

LG distributed the appointment letters at North Kashmir campus of University of Kashmir (KU), Baramulla.

At the occasion, the Next of Kins (NoKs) narrated their ordeal before the Lieutenant Governor and shared their sufferings due to the terrorism.

“It was in 2002 when terrorists killed my uncle and mother. Since then nobody cared for us. The incident still haunts me how brutally my mother was killed,” Suhail Yousuf Shah said while narrating his ordeal on the occasion.

Like Shah, other victims also shared their pain they have been enduring for being Indians.

“My sons and daughter were brutally killed for denying food to the terrorists. My family members were killed for being Indians,” another lady victim said at the occasion.

The function was organised in collaboration with Save Youth Save Future- a Non Government Organisation.

At the occasion appointment letters were to be distributed among more than 80 victims out of which 40 were present at the occasion who received the appointment letters from the LG.