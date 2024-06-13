LS polls: Apni Party to hold ‘introspective’ meeting

Srinagar, June 12: Apni Party leadership has decided to hold an “introspective” meeting to analyse the reasons for the party’s shortfalls during the recent Lok Sabha polls.

According to a party statement issued here, the senior party leaders met on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Srinagar and expressed their profound concern over the shortfalls during the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

The leaders noted that the party has not performed as per expectations in the assembly segments, thus it is imperative to ascertain the factors contributing to this unexpected decline in performance.

The leadership decided to call all the party district presidents to gauge the situation regarding the recently held Lok Sabha polls and to chalk out a future strategy. The meeting will be held on Saturday at the party headquarters in Srinagar, the party said.