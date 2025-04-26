SED grants approval for engagement of Cluster Resource Coordinators

Srinagar, Apr 25: The School Education Department (SED) has granted approval for the continued engagement of the Cluster Resource Coordinators currently serving, following a one-week hiatus at the conclusion of their term for the academic year 2024-2025.

The Directors of School Education for the Jammu and Kashmir divisions informed Rising Kashmir that the services of the Cluster Resource Coordinators, who have been providing teaching support in government high and higher secondary schools, will be extended across Jammu and Kashmir.

“This extension will continue in the academic year 2025-2026 (31st March 2026) as per the recent approval from the school education department,” they said.

The Directors from both the Divisions said that the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) in their respective districts will be responsible to do the verification of the Cluster Resource Coordinators. Once this verification is fully completed, their services will be temporarily extended for the academic year 2025-2026 in accordance with the established rules in both divisions.

They further said that if any Cluster Resource Coordinators fail to resume their duties, an advertisement will be issued to fill these vacancies once the verification process is complete, ensuring that all districts in Jammu and Kashmir are adequately staffed with Cluster Resource Coordinators.