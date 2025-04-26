IUST alumni excel in JKSSB food safety officer exam

Awantipora, Apr 25: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in a statement revealed that it is proud to announce the remarkable performance of its alumni from the Department of Food Technology in the recently held written examination for the post of Food Safety Officer, conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Leading the merit list are four distinguished IUST graduates – Nadira Anjum, Farheena Iftikhar, Amir Gull, and Jasia Nissar, who have secured top ranks in this competitive examination. In addition to these top performers, several other alumni of the department also secured places among the top 10 candidates.

“This achievement reflects the university’s commitment to academic excellence and its emphasis on equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary for impactful careers in public service. The Department of Food Technology congratulates the successful candidates and extends best wishes for their future endeavours,” IUST stated.