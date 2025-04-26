Parliamentary Panel puts J&K visit on hold

Srinagar, Apr 25: A scheduled visit by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been postponed due to the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that the committee, headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, was supposed to begin its tour on April 25 and continue till May 1. The plan included visits to several areas in both Union Territories, including Jammu, Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and parts of Ladakh.

However, following the tragic incident in Pahalgam, where at least 26 people lost their lives in a terrorist attack, the panel decided to defer the visit.

As per the sources, the tour was called off because it would have required additional security arrangements for the visiting Members of Parliament. The MPs were also scheduled to hold meetings with top officials like the Director General of Police and senior bureaucrats, who are currently focused on managing the fallout of the terror attack.

“Right now, the entire security machinery is engaged in responding to the attack, tracking down those responsible, and ensuring public safety. It wouldn’t be wise to burden them with protocols for visit at this sensitive time,” sources added.

They further said that the decision was conveyed by Chairman Radha Mohan Das Agrawal to all committee members, who were also expected to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine as part of the tour.

The rescheduled dates for the visit are expected to be decided after the situation stabilises, the sources added.