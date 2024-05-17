Security beefed up in North Kashmir ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

In anticipation of the Lok Sabha polls, extra security measures have been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency to ensure incident-free elections, officials said on Friday.

Security officials said that stringent measures have been put in place across all districts of North Kashmir to facilitate peaceful polling.

While acknowledging the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in North Kashmir, officials emphasized the importance of precautionary security measures to enable voters to exercise their franchise freely and securely.

The constituency, spanning across Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, and select assembly segments of Budgam district, is set to go to polls in the fifth and final phase on May 20.

Additional forces have been deployed, and the administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and incident-free election process.

Crucial security review meetings were held in Kupwara and Sopore, chaired respectively by Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and officers from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Discussions at these meetings centered on addressing security concerns and ensuring comprehensive readiness for the upcoming polls, emphasizing the collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing coordination and preparedness to maintain law and order during the electoral process.

Authorities have strategically deployed additional forces in key areas to safeguard the democratic process, with election officials assuring that all necessary preparations are in place to facilitate smooth polling.

As the polling day approaches, the focus remains on ensuring a fair, free, and peaceful election, with authorities leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to achieve this goal.

Recently in a gesture of cooperation and support, the Jammu and Kashmir police extended a warm welcome to the CAPF personnel arriving in various areas for election duties.(KNS)