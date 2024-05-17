The wave of change is evident across J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Friday, said a wave of change is apparent in terms of people placing their trust in the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the “a significant number of voter turnouts in the Lok Sabha polls in the Srinagar constituency indicates that people have realised how powerful their vote is.”

The Apni Party president made these remarks today while addressing a public rally in Yaripora of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

On this occasion, prominent political and social activists Engineer Mohammad Aaqib Dar, and Abdul Rehman Bhat joined Apni Party along with their associates. Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari gave a warm welcome to the new entrants into the party fold.

Addressing the occasion, Bukhari expressed hope that people will reject the traditional parties through the power of their vote in the ongoing parliamentary elections.

He said, “I can assure you that a wave of change is apparent in Jammu and Kashmir, and I am sure people will put an end to the dynastic politics here through the power of their vote.”

“I request people to break the chains and rid themselves of the decades-long exploitation by the traditional political parties,” he added.

He urged people to vote for Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Apni Party’s candidate for the LS polls in Rajouri-Anantnag constituency.

He said, “I assure you that Apni Party will never disappoint you or let you down. We have a clear vision and roadmap to ensure prosperity and the well-being of the people in J&K. If you elect Zaffar Sahib, he will represent people’s sentiments in the parliament.”

He went on to say, “Apni Party, when given the mandate to serve the people, will ensure that all the important issues are addressed without any delay. We know people are suffering due to FIRs lodged against thousands of youth. Thousands of police verification reports are kept on hold, causing problems for job aspirants and passport seekers. We have thousands of young people still in jails who need to get back to their homes so that they can live a normal life with their families. Apni Party has both the potential and the will to ensure these issues are resolved.”

“Also, we have to ensure that statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir, and draconian laws are revoked here. I request you to strengthen the Apni Party to enable it to implement its pro-people agenda,” he said.

The prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included Senior Leader and Former Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu, DDC Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Bakhshi Abdul Hameed, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, Fayaz Ahmad Shah, Asif Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Asif Iqbal Mir, Amir Shafi, Engineer Aaqib Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Mubarak Ahmed Khanday, Apni Party’s IT head, and in-charge social media Owais Mushtaq Khan, and others.(KNS