Fire damages Masjid, residential house in Srinagar

A Masjid and a residential house were damaged in a blaze that broke out at Shamaswari Khankah Moula area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

He added that in the incident, the attic portion, including roofing, ceiling, doors, windows, and the ceiling of the second floor of the Masjid along with the roofing, ceiling, doors, windows, and other items of the first floor of the wooden structure, were severely damaged, whereas the doors and windows of the first floor of the Masjid were partially damaged in the fire.

Moreover, the official added that the cause of the fire is being ascertained while no loss of life or any injury was reported during the incident—(KNO)