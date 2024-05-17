Breaking

Fire damages Masjid, residential house in Srinagar

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A Masjid and a residential house were damaged in a blaze that broke out at Shamaswari Khankah Moula area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

An official told that a Masjid along with a residential house were damaged in an early morning fire incident at Shamaswari Khanqah Moula, Srinagar.

He added that in the incident, the attic portion, including roofing, ceiling, doors, windows, and the ceiling of the second floor of the Masjid along with the roofing, ceiling, doors, windows, and other items of the first floor of the wooden structure, were severely damaged, whereas the doors and windows of the first floor of the Masjid were partially damaged in the fire.

Moreover, the official added that the cause of the fire is being ascertained while no loss of life or any injury was reported during the incident—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

Director, AIIMS Awantipora calls on LG Manoj Sinha

The wave of change is evident across J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Security beefed up in North Kashmir ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

J&K Sports Council, Senior Hockey Players promote Hockey among Toddlers

BJP neglected far-flung areas including Gurez: Omar Abdullah

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K Sports Council, Senior Hockey Players promote Hockey among Toddlers
Next Article Security beefed up in North Kashmir ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Refrain from interfering in J&K’s Electoral Process, Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Home Minister
Breaking
BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach: Report
Breaking
Two drug peddlers arrested in Shopian, huge contraband substances & cash recovered
Breaking
Voter turnout of 69.16 pc recorded in phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says ECI
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.