Atleast six army soldiers were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near Chopra Shop in Udhampur district on Sunday.

Officials said that a bus which was carrying army soldiers lost its control near Chopra shop and rolled deep down the gorge.

In this incident, six soldiers were injured, who were shifted to militarily hospital Udhampur for treatment.

Rescue team, comprising army, police and others launched rescue operation as soon as the accident took place.(GNS)