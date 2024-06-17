Breaking

Saudi Health Ministry reports 2,764 cases of heat stress on first day of Eid Al Adha, urges pilgrims to avoid peak sun hours

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read

Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel has urged pilgrims to avoid peak sun hours (11 am to 4 pm) when performing their remaining Hajj rituals. He urged them to avoid direct sun exposure and stay away from hot surfaces, stressing that prevention is key.

The ministry’s spokesperson reported that 2,764 cases of heat stress were treated on the first day of Eid.

“Pilgrims have undertaken a tremendous journey to perform Hajj,” said the spokesperson as quoted by Saudi Pres Agency (SPA).

“Our role is to support them fully. We believe in prevention before treatment. We urge pilgrims to follow safety guidelines, such as using umbrellas during rituals and staying hydrated.”

The spokesperson further reassured the public that the overall health of pilgrims remains positive.

No significant public health challenges or disease outbreaks have been reported.

The ministry also reminded pilgrims of symptoms of heat stress and sunstroke, including nausea, headache, excessive sweating, and severe sneezing.

Muscle fatigue from frequent movement and walking long distances is another potential concern.

To prevent this, the ministry advises pilgrims to rest after completing each ritual, avoid carrying heavy items, wear comfortable shoes, and drink water before performing rituals. (ANI/WAM)

You Might Also Like

We are working with dedication for J&K’s strong and glorious tomorrow: LG Sinha

Bangladesh successfully defends lowest total in T20 World Cup history

“From number one to five, all batters are openers”: Inzamam lashes out at Pakistan’s T20 WC team selection

Rahul playing in hands of foreign forces to defame India: Tarun Chugh

Police solves theft case in Baramulla; Accused arrested

Share This Article
Previous Article We are working with dedication for J&K’s strong and glorious tomorrow: LG Sinha
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari chairs high level meeting to review progress of road, highway projects in J&K
Developing Story
Former Jammu Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid says takeover of Reasi terror attack case by NIA “good move”
Developing Story
BJP appoints in-charges for assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, J-K
Breaking
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge extend greetings on Eid-al-Adha
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.