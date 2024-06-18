Developing Story

44.8 million voice calls made by pilgrims from holy sites during Eid ul Adha: CST

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read
ANI_20220617107

The Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) has released the performance report on telecommunications in Makkah and other holy sites during Eid ul Adha, which shows that 44.8 million voice calls were made, over 38 million locally and 6.7 million internationally, all with a success rate exceeding 99 per cent.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), CST statistics also show a total data consumption of 5.79 terabytes, which is equivalent to over 2.37 million hours of 1080p HD video content. The average daily data consumption per capita was 779.93 megabytes per subscriber, surpassing the global average per capita consumption of 380 megabytes per subscriber.

Regarding mobile internet indicators, the average data download speed was 376.18 megabits per second, and the average data-upload speed was 48.04 megabits per second. (ANI/WAM)

 

You Might Also Like

Nitin Gadkari chairs high level meeting to review progress of road, highway projects in J&K

Former Jammu Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid says takeover of Reasi terror attack case by NIA “good move”

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge extend greetings on Eid-al-Adha

Ashok Bhan Grieved over the demise Ms Kishni Koul wife of late BSF-IG

“Decision is of PCB…can’t play in every player’s place”: Babar Azam on his future as Pakistan captain

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Saudi Health Ministry reports 2,764 cases of heat stress on first day of Eid Al Adha, urges pilgrims to avoid peak sun hours
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Saudi Health Ministry reports 2,764 cases of heat stress on first day of Eid Al Adha, urges pilgrims to avoid peak sun hours
Breaking
We are working with dedication for J&K’s strong and glorious tomorrow: LG Sinha
Breaking
Bangladesh successfully defends lowest total in T20 World Cup history
Breaking
“From number one to five, all batters are openers”: Inzamam lashes out at Pakistan’s T20 WC team selection
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.