We are working with dedication for J&K’s strong and glorious tomorrow: LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan to review progress of road and highway projects in J&K.

The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari for big-ticket infrastructure projects in the UT.

“We are working with dedication for J&K’s strong and glorious tomorrow. The massive infrastructure push has created new employment opportunities and also gave big boost to UT’s economy,” the Lt Governor said.

“I am grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Union Minister Shri Gadkari ji and hearty congratulations to the team for undertaking infrastructure projects of unprecedented magnitude in Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also posted on X:

“Happy to have welcomed Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji to Raj Bhawan. He chaired a high level meeting to review progress of road and highway projects in J&K.

Discussed important projects including Z-Morh Tunnel, Ring Road Jammu, 4- Laning of Udhampur Ramban road, different sections of Khellani– Kishtwar–Chattroo road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev section on NH-244 and various other projects under NHAI, NHIDCL & SAMPARK”.

