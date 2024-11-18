Sakina Masood commends Govt Dental College Srinagar for exceptional healthcare services

Minister of Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakina Masood, commended the Government Dental College, Srinagar for providing best healthcare services to the public.

Speaking as the chief guest at Kashdent-2024 ‘a student academic and cultural extravaganza’, the Minister acknowledged the outstanding work of doctors, paramedics, technical and other staff in dental care. She asserted that the studies as well as role of BDS doctors is just as challenging as MBBS doctors.

Highlighting the need to fill vacancies and bridge the gap existing since 2008, the Minister announced that the government is considering handholding of young medicos in Jammu and Kashmir, recognizing their energy, talent and dedication towards healthcare.

Sakina Masood said that the recruitment of referred posts is under process and shall be done within the shortest possible time.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards improving healthcare services and addressing issues of staff and infrastructure in healthcare institutions on priority basis.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a dental trade exhibition featuring multi-national and national health companies showcasing cutting-edge dental care products, including implants and medicines.

Sakina Masood also released a souvenir of the dental college and felicitated senior doctors for their exemplary work.

Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, praised the doctors at the dental college for their significant role in healthcare, stating that their work brings smiles to hundreds.

On the occasion, Principal Dr. Aijaz Shah presented a thorough review of the college’s services and procedures through a PowerPoint Presentation.

The event was attended by Principals of various medical colleges, HODs, faculty and students.