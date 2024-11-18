Smart Meter fiddling easily detectable, generates alert: KPDCL

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Monday issued a stern advisory to its consumers to remain vigilant against certain gangs operating in Srinagar city and outskirts, which are offering their ‘services’ to tamper smart meters by quoting a price.

KPDCL’s Central Inspection Squad has recently caught several consumers with tampered smart meters and during investigation, consumers have divulged names of a few operatives, which shall be shared with J&K Police so that the larger gangs involved are busted and criminals brought to justice.

Sharing details, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that real time data flows from smart meters to Data Centre with tamper alerts, if any, giving Discom an edge to pinpoint malpractices. “No tampering is full-proof and Discom’s Head End System easily detects fiddling with internal circuitry of the smart meter and exposes attempts by the consumer to reduce consumption,” he explained.

Warning consumers of strict action under the Electricity Act, the spokesman said Central Inspection Squad of KPDCL has detected some incidents of smart meter tampering and fiddling with internal circuity by consumers through these gangs in Mehjoornagar, Watalkadal, Hawal, Firdousabad, Batmaloo, Dalgate, Baghat, Zainakote and Rajbagh localities in Srinagar city as well as Sopore Town in Baramulla District. “All these tampered smart meters have been confiscated and notices served to the consumers for recovery of energy illegally consumed,” he added.

KPDCL has issued directions to all Circle Heads to constitute special squads to check smart meters for tampering. “Meanwhile, KPDCL is examining the low consumption profiles of smart metered consumers at its Data Centre, to check and verify if any attempt has been made to tamper the meter to record low consumption,”

In order to create enough deterrence against tampering of smart meters, KPDCL spokesman said FIRs also stand lodged in various Police Stations by the concerned SDOs of Electric Subdivisions.