DIPR’s Cultural Unit Kashmir stages ‘Say No to Drugs’ Nukkad Natak at Polo View Market Srinagar

RK Online Desk
As part of its ongoing efforts to combat substance abuse, the Cultural Unit Kashmir of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Monday organized a captivating Nukkad Natak themed ‘Say No to Drugs’ at Polo View Market, Srinagar.

During the programme, artists showcased the physical, emotional, and social ill effects of drug abuse through compelling narratives and powerful performances, resonating with a large gathering of people.

The event addressed the alarming situation of drug addiction among youth, emphasizing the need for collective action.

Cultural Unit Kashmir remains committed to leveraging creative platforms to educate and sensitize the public on critical social issues like drug abuse.

