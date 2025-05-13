“Hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge aur bachne ka ek mauka tak nahi denge”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated India’s firm stance on terrorism, emphasising that the country will not tolerate any form of terrorism and will take decisive action against terrorists.

Speaking at the Adampur Air Base, PM Modi said, “Hum ghar mein ghus kar maarenge aur bachne ka ek mauka tak nahi denge” (We will beat you inside your house, will not give you a chance to escape).

PM Modi travelled to Adampur Air Base in Jalandhar today and interacted with Air Warriors, days after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Praising the Indian Armed Forces on the astounding success of the Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi asserted that Indian defence forces have defeated the Pakistani army on which these terrorists were relying for their safety.

“The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army, on which these terrorists were relying. There is no such place in Pakistan where terrorists can sit and breathe in peace,” the PM said.

Stating that India’s policy against terrorism is ‘crystal clear’, the Prime Minister stated that Operation Sindoor is India’s new normal and India will give a solid reply.

“India’s ‘Laxman Rekha’ against terrorism is crystal clear now. If another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply – a solid reply. We saw this during surgical strike, during air strike. Now, Operation Sindoor is India’s new normal,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the three key pillars of India’s security doctrine – India will respond to a terrorist attack in its own way; it will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail; and it will not differentiate between terror-supporting governments and terror masterminds.

The PM said, “Like I said yesterday, India has decided on three points. First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will give a reply in our way, on our terms, on our time. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not see terror-supporting governments and terror masterminds as separate entities. The world, too, is going ahead with understanding India’s new form and system.”

On Monday, in a bold and unequivocal message to the nation following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail and will respond to any terrorist attack with strict and decisive action.

“Operation Sindoor is now India’s established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive shift in India’s strategic approach”, he declared, stating that the operation has set a new standard, a new normal in counter-terrorism measures.

In a first address to the nation since India’s military retaliation ‘Operation Sindoor,’ PM Modi on Monday outlined three key pillars of India’s security doctrine.

Firstly, the ‘Decisive Retaliation,’ any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response. India will retaliate on its terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots.

The second is ‘No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail.’ PM Modi said India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes.

The third pillar is ‘No distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists.’ PM Modi said India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities. (ANI)