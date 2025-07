Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for the pilgrims who undertaking Amarnath Yatra 2025.

According to a statement issued here, the pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025 are advised to travel only in designated convoys originating from Bhagwati Nagar, Batal and Nunwan Base Camps.

The Yatris arriving long before the scheduled date are advised to arrive reasonably prior to their day of yatra, it reads.