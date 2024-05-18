Retired SP arrested under Official Secrets Act in Jammu

A retired Superintendent of Police (SP) was arrested for publishing sensitive content and information in a book, officials said.

The officials said that Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, a retired SP, was arrested under Official Secrets Act (OSA) on Friday night for publishing some FIR’s and sensitive information in a book.

Aslam who originally belongs from Udhampur district, is currently dwelling in Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu.

“A case has been registered while as further investigations taken up,” officials added. (KNS)