Kupwara set to go for polls on May 20 with 611 polling stations in place: DEO Ayushi Sudan

District Election Officer (DEO) Kupwara Ayushi Sudan Saturday informed that authorities have established 611 polling stations in the district for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in the district.

Talking exclusively to Kashmir News Service (KNS), DEO Ayushi Sudan said district Kupwara has six assembly segments with 611 polling stations in place. She stated that as perthe guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI) the district administration has assured adequate facilities at the polling booths.

“Apart from that four polling stations in each assembly segment has been designated as special polling booths – green, pink, PWD, & youth – polling stations have been established this time and the facilities therein have been improved,” DEO Kupwara said.

About new feature set by Election Commission of India (ECI), the DEO Kupwara said regarding home voting 389 voters having 85 plus age and specially-abled, have registered themselves as home voters. “For their smooth balloting home voting teams enthusiastically reached their homes and facilitated the service,” she said.

“Further 3600 employees of district Kupwara have applied for postal ballots. Also 2887 voters exercised their right to vote through postal ballots, which reflects enthusiastic response from voters. It is overwhelming and we are hopeful the voter will turnout in huge numbers on May 20,” DEO Kupwara added. (KNS)