10 schools honoured for environmental initiatives under Mission Khoryug

Leh, June19: In a bid to secure a sustainable future for the Union Territory through education, Mission Khoryug, has been working towards building conservation leadership among the school students under the five themes including biodiversity, water, waste, food, and energy. WWF-India with the Department of School Education, Ladakh has come together with Mission Khoryug to engage with school children in conservation action towards the aim of building a generation of environmentally conscious individuals.

After the inaugural year of Mission Khoryug, WWF-India honored ten schools at the LG’s Mission Khoryug Awards ceremony. The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Principal Secretary (School Education/Housing and Urban Dev./Industries and Commerce), Sanjeev Khirwar; Chief Education Officer, Leh Sonam Angchuk; and Principal of DIET, Leh Deldan Angmo, along with Student Leaders, and educators, underscoring the importance of environmental conservation and the pivotal role of youth in this endeavour.

Five schools were recognized for their exceptional contributions to greening their schools and communities, and five Green Cabinets—student committees that lead the environmental initiatives at the school—were honored for their active and effective participation in environmental projects. The ceremony also showcased the efforts of the schools and Green Cabinets across Ladakh in advancing environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The Principal Secretary emphasized the reality of climate change and the need for collective sustainable action. He highlighted the importance of raising awareness and fostering environmental preservation within communities. The focus of educational institutions is shifting from academics to community engagement. In Ladakh, the close-knit community makes it easier to instill environmental values through activities. With rising tourism, understanding sustainable practices is crucial to protect the region for future generations. Teaching young children the importance of sustainability is essential.

Sanjeev Khirwar also launched the next chapter of Mission Khoryug in UT Ladakh for all government schools.

The Mission Khoryug movement incorporates practical ideas and activities that help students build their knowledge about the environment, connect with nature, and develop the values and skills needed to make their schools and communities greener.

Mission Khoryug was launched and commenced in Ladakh in May 2023, after the MoU was signed between WWF-India with the Department of School Education, Ladakh. 151 government schools were registered under Mission Khoryug in the first year to create green schools and green communities in the UT.

Earlier in 2023, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), announced the LG’s Mission Khoryug Awards, adding, “The younger generation needs to be aware of their state’s biodiversity, environment, and natural resources. The Government has been proactive in environmental protection and has taken up many initiatives. The award for green schools and students will encourage and motivate the younger generation toward a greener Ladakh.”