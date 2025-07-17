Kashmir

Two dead, 15 injured as tempo traveller plunges into gorge in GumriDrass

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Drass, July 16: In a tragic accident early Wednesday morning, a Tempo Traveller en route from Ladakh to Srinagar skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge at Gumri in Drass, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to fifteen others.

According to officials, the mishap occurred around 6:15 AM when the vehicle (registration number JK02DJ/0871), driven by Ajay Singh from Akhnoor, Jammu, lost control near the treacherous Gumri stretch. The Tempo Traveller was carrying 17 passengers, all of whom sustained injuries in the crash.

Rescue teams from the Indian Army, local police, and civil administration swiftly responded to the scene. The injured were first taken to the nearby Army medical facility before being shifted to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Drass. Three of the critically injured were later referred to the District Hospital in Kargil for specialized care.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Drass, Vishal Atri, confirmed the deaths and said an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. “Three of the injured are in serious condition and have been referred to Kargil for further treatment,” he said.

Dr.JafferAkhoon, Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), expressed grief over the loss of lives and visited SDH Drass to check on the injured. He instructed the medical team to ensure the best possible treatment and urged drivers to strictly adhere to speed limits while travelling on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

With improvement in weather, govt revises schools timings from July 14
Doctors urge caution as J&K reports two COVID-19 cases
Pulwama: Probe initiated against two revenue officials in graft allegations
Ensure fool-proof Muharram arrangements: DC Pulwama 
 Ladakh gets Rs 947 cr worth of strategic infra from BRO
Share This Article
Previous Article Rising Kashmir DLSA Rajouri hosts awareness-cum-orientation prog for tribal members
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Rising Kashmir
DLSA Rajouri hosts awareness-cum-orientation prog for tribal members
Jammu
Rising Kashmir
State Tax Enforcement (GST) team busts fake input tax credit (ITC) case
Jammu
Karra thanks Congress leadership for demanding statehood to J&K
Politics
NC reconstitutes Provincial Committee for Kashmir
Politics