DLSA Rajouri hosts awareness-cum-orientation prog for tribal members

KOTRANKA, JULY 16: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Rajouri, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the guidance of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, today organized a one-day awareness-cum-orientation programme under the SAMVAD Scheme at Kotranka, focusing on the rights, schemes and challenges faced by tribal communities.

The programme was organiSed in collaboration with the District Social Welfare Department, and it aimed at sensitizing the tribal population of the district about their legal entitlements and welfare schemes available for their upliftment.

Secretary DLSA (Sub Judge), Shama Sharma welcomed the Officers from participating departments and tribal beneficiaries, emphasizing the importance of spreading awareness about legal rights and schemes, especially in remote tribal belts.

In a statement issued here today, Principal District and Sessions Judge, RajinderSapru highlighted the significance of the SAMVAD Scheme in empowering tribal communities and ensuring that justice reaches the last mile.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, in his address appreciated the initiative and stressed upon the administration’s commitment to inclusive development. He called upon all stakeholders to ensure that the tribal people are not left behind in the developmental journey and in availing benefit from all government schemes.

Various departments, including the Social Welfare Department, J&K Police, Health, PWD and PHE, presented detailed information about the schemes and initiatives meant for tribal welfare. Awareness stalls were installed by participating departments to disseminate information and provide on-the-spot assistance.

During the programme, selected tribal beneficiaries were provided with helping kits and pension sanction letters were handed over to eligible individuals.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks presented by MunsiffKotrankaDeepshikhaKakru, who acknowledged the contributions of all departments and stakeholders in making the event successful.

This initiative marks a significant step toward bridging the information gap and ensuring access to justice for the tribal population of Rajouri.

Shivika Gupta District Mobile Magistrate (T) Rajouri, ADC Kotranka, DSWO, Additional SP KandiWajahatHussain, Ex En PWD Abdul Raheem, Ex En PHE, BMO Kotranka and a number of sectoral and district officers were present on the occasion.

The programme concluded as a ray of hope for the tribal community.