Srinagar, Jul 16: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday reconstituted the party’s Provincial Committee for Kashmir Province.The newly appointed members include senior leaders, MLAs. The reconstitution is aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational structure and outreach across the region, the NC said in a statement issued here.The reconstituted committee includes Nazir Ahmad Gurezi as Vice President, Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri as Vice President, Salman Ali Sagar as Vice President, Ahsan Pardesi as Vice President, Syed Tawqeer Ahmad as Secretary, Mohammad Yaqoob Wani as Joint Secretary (Coordination), Ghulam Nabi Wani Tailbali as Joint Secretary (Public Affairs), Dr Syed Ahmad as Joint Secretary (Office Affairs), Bushan Lal Bhat as Convenor Minority Cell (Pandit Community), and Jagdish Singh Azad as Convenor Minority Cell (Sikh Community).The party rank and file have extended best wishes to the newly constituted provincial committee, the statement said.
NC reconstitutes Provincial Committee for Kashmir
