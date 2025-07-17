Politics

Karra thanks Congress leadership for demanding statehood to J&K

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Jul 16: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.Karra, in a tweet, asserted that the Congress demands prompt action in the upcoming session to respect and fulfill the aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.He said the restoration of Statehood is achievable only with the intervention of the Congress, given the party’s strong presence of 150 MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The INC remains firmly committed to protecting the rights of the people of J&K and Ladakh, he added.Karra mentioned that he has been in continuous contact with the central leadership over the past three days regarding this issue.The JKPCC chief also referred to the ongoing movement launched by the Congress under the slogan “Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq” (Our State, Our Right), stating that the party will further intensify its campaign for the restoration of Statehood to J&K. “We are committed to safeguarding J&K’s dignity and rights,” he said.

 

Apni Party protests against installation of smart meters
Priya slams ‘freebie’ politics, asks voters to support BJP’s ‘transformative agenda’
Karnataka victory outcome of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Kadfeen
NC urges admin to address water, electricity woes in Srinagar
Lone urges GoI: ‘Restore statehood, hold assembly elections at earliest’
Share This Article
Previous Article NC reconstitutes Provincial Committee for Kashmir
Next Article Rising Kashmir State Tax Enforcement (GST) team busts fake input tax credit (ITC) case
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Two dead, 15 injured as tempo traveller plunges into gorge in GumriDrass
Kashmir
Rising Kashmir
DLSA Rajouri hosts awareness-cum-orientation prog for tribal members
Jammu
Rising Kashmir
State Tax Enforcement (GST) team busts fake input tax credit (ITC) case
Jammu
NC reconstitutes Provincial Committee for Kashmir
Politics