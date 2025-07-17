Karra thanks Congress leadership for demanding statehood to J&K

Srinagar, Jul 16: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.Karra, in a tweet, asserted that the Congress demands prompt action in the upcoming session to respect and fulfill the aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.He said the restoration of Statehood is achievable only with the intervention of the Congress, given the party’s strong presence of 150 MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The INC remains firmly committed to protecting the rights of the people of J&K and Ladakh, he added.Karra mentioned that he has been in continuous contact with the central leadership over the past three days regarding this issue.The JKPCC chief also referred to the ongoing movement launched by the Congress under the slogan “Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq” (Our State, Our Right), stating that the party will further intensify its campaign for the restoration of Statehood to J&K. “We are committed to safeguarding J&K’s dignity and rights,” he said.