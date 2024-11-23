City

Rates for PET scans in govt hospitals notified

M Peerzada
M Peerzada
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Nov 22: Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department on Friday notified fixation of user charges for PET Scan facility and CBCT machine charges in public hospitals except SKIMS.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the fixation of user charges in respect of tests, investigations carried out in all government hospitals of Health and Medical Education Department, excluding SKIMS,” H&ME said in an order issued on Friday.
As per the government order, the rates per scan/test for PET Scan Whole Body will be Rs 10,000, for PET scan Cardiac metabolism is Rs 4000, for PET guided Biopsy is Rs 1200, for PET scan review from outside is Rs 600 and for CBCT machine charges is Rs 1200.
This significant step has been taken by the government with an aim to provide affordable diagnostic services to patients, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
However, as per the order Principal GMC Jammu and Principal Government Dental College Jammu shall submit a detailed proposal/guidelines regarding utilization of user charges collected on account of above tests/investigations, to seek prior concurrence of the Finance Department, before the approval is accorded by the competent authority.

 

You Might Also Like

VC SKUAST chairs 17th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of KVK, Kulgam

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DEO Srinagar holds meeting with AROs, Nodal Officers

KVK Srinagar launches ‘PM’s Scientist-Farmer’ interaction prog

NIT Srinagar celebrates 14th National Voters’ Day

Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Prakash Purab: DC Srinagar visits Gurudwara Chhati Padshahi, greets Sikh community

Share This Article
Previous Article Erratic water supply plagues Srinagar city
Next Article Houses of several migrant Kashmiri Pandits demolished
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Houses of several migrant Kashmiri Pandits demolished
Jammu
No harassment for law-abiding commuters: Div com
City
Erratic water supply plagues Srinagar city
City
JKBOSE announces results for 11th grade bi-annual exams
Kashmir