Rates for PET scans in govt hospitals notified

Srinagar, Nov 22: Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department on Friday notified fixation of user charges for PET Scan facility and CBCT machine charges in public hospitals except SKIMS.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the fixation of user charges in respect of tests, investigations carried out in all government hospitals of Health and Medical Education Department, excluding SKIMS,” H&ME said in an order issued on Friday.

As per the government order, the rates per scan/test for PET Scan Whole Body will be Rs 10,000, for PET scan Cardiac metabolism is Rs 4000, for PET guided Biopsy is Rs 1200, for PET scan review from outside is Rs 600 and for CBCT machine charges is Rs 1200.

This significant step has been taken by the government with an aim to provide affordable diagnostic services to patients, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

However, as per the order Principal GMC Jammu and Principal Government Dental College Jammu shall submit a detailed proposal/guidelines regarding utilization of user charges collected on account of above tests/investigations, to seek prior concurrence of the Finance Department, before the approval is accorded by the competent authority.