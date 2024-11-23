Erratic water supply plagues Srinagar city

Srinagar, Nov 22: Residents across the city are grappling with water shortages as water levels continue to decline. With winter settling in, key reservoirs like Dal Lake and Wullar Lake have seen drastically reduced water levels, raising concerns about the city’s ability to meet its demands in the coming months.

Areas such as Lal Chowk, Bemina, Hyderpora, Maisuma, Habakadal, Jawahar Nagar, Khanyar, Rainawari, Abi Guzar, and several peripheral neighborhoods are facing erratic water supply, with many households without drinking water for long periods.

Srinagar relies heavily on surface water sources such as Dachigam Nallah, Jhelum River, Sindh Extension Canal, Sukhnag Nallah, and Dood Ganga. Despite an installed water generation capacity of 92.425 million gallons per day (MGD), the actual supply stands at 78.425 MGD, falling short of the demand of 85.57 MGD. This gap has further intensified the crisis.

The Jhelum River, a vital water source, has dropped to alarming levels, with the Sangam gauge recording -0.82 feet. Other tributaries like Vishow Nallah, Rambiyara Nallah, and Sindh Nallah are also showing critically low water levels, impacting the availability of drinking water for many areas.

Prolonged dry winters and rising summer temperatures have worsened the situation. Glacial retreat, which feeds many of the region’s lakes and streams, has diminished water discharge, especially during warmer months, adding to the water shortage.

Residents have voiced frustration over the unpredictable water supply. Shazia Ahmed, a resident of Khanyar, said, “We’re already facing difficulties, and as the cold settles in, we are worried it will get worse.” Khalid Ahmad from Jawahar Nagar added, “Water is available only for a few hours. We need a permanent solution to this issue.”

Anbreen Anjum, Executive Engineer of the Water Works Division in Srinagar, said, “There is no water shortage in Srinagar city.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to streamline the water supply, the government has ramped up initiatives under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water to every household by 2025, and the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, launched in 2019 to conserve water and address regional stress. Over 3,100 water schemes are being implemented across Jammu and Kashmir, with the hope that these projects will alleviate the pressure on the city’s water supply.

While these efforts show promise, many residents remain concerned about the immediate future, as water levels continue to fall and temperatures continue to drop.